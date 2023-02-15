(Clarinda) -- It's been a quiet winter in most of KMAland--until now.
Clarinda officials are reminding residents of the city's snow removal regulations in advance of a winter storm. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers tells KMA News on-street parking is banned when 2 inches of snow or more accumulate.
"No on-street parking is allowed on any street in Clarinda once we get that 2 inches of snowfall," said Brothers. "That ban remains in effect until the snow ceases to fall, and our public works snowplow operators have had an opportunity to get out and get the streets plowed from curb to curb."
For the most part, Brothers says compliance has been good among residents this winter. But, he adds there's only been one storm with more than two inches.
"It's been a while since we've had snow accumulations," said Brothers. "If it accumulates at the rate they said it's going to--anywhere from what I've read from 3 to 7 inches--I'm concerned that maybe we've gotten a little lax. So, that's why we're wanting to get on top of this, and let our citizens know that once we get that 2 inches of snow that on-street parking on our streets is not allowed."
Brothers says the main goal is to assist city street crews in snow removal efforts. Anyone with questions should contact Clarinda City Hall at 7612-542-2136.