(Clarinda) — Clarinda officials predict the city’s coffers won’t feel the full effect of the COVID-19 pandemic until later this summer or early this fall.
Meeting in regular session this week, the Clarinda City Council approved year-end administrative budget transfers and approved the final pay requests of the 2020 fiscal year, which ended June 30th. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the city ended the fiscal year in a sound position financially.
"The general fund -- which is the one we really do focus on the most -- we did end up with a balance of $513,355.71, which is 22%," said McClarnon. "We should be somewhere between 15% and 25%, so we're sitting in pretty decent shape."
While the finances are sitting in a good position, McClarnon warned the council that city revenues have not yet felt the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We still haven't seen the full effect yet of the coronavirus pandemic," said McClarnon. "I expect to see those numbers in August or September. That's when we'll really start to the see the true effect on local option sales tax and hotel/motel tax."
Despite the possibility of a dip in revenues coming, McClarnon says he is happy with where the budget is currently.
"Overall, the question we always ask is are we better off or worse off than we were last year at this time?" said McClarnon. "Honestly, this year we're just a little bit better off. I'm very happy with that, but like I said, that can definitely change in a hurry this first quarter."
This spring, the Clarinda Council approved the city’s fiscal year 2021 budget, which includes a levy rate of $17.00 per thousand dollars valuation — the same levy rate as the previous two years. McClarnon says this fiscal year’s budget includes just over $10 million of capital projects.