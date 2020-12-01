(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda youth faces charges in connection with a string of weekend burglaries in the community.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says a 13-year-old male juvenile faces three counts of 3rd degree burglary, 2nd degree theft and 2nd degree criminal mischief. Brothers says the juvenile was arrested in connection with an investigation into break-ins occurring early Saturday morning. Forced entry was gained into three businesses--Ding's Honk and Holler Liquor Store, the Clarinda Lied Recreation Center and the Clarinda Community Center. Each building was damaged, and consumable goods and an undetermined amount of cash was stolen.
Brothers says the juvenile was taken to the Southwest Iowa Juvenile Detention Center, pending additional action by the Page County Attorney's Office and the county's juvenile court services. An investigation into the burglary and theft continues.