(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's School District joins the list of others in KMAland supporting another school in time of need.
Clarinda High School students invite residents to attend the latest in a series of Community Cardinal Coffees Wednesday from 8:30-to-10:30 a.m. at the 7-12 building's commons. Proceeds from the free will offering event go to the families impacted by recent tragedies in the East Mills School District. Clarinda 7-12 Principal Luke Cox tells KMA News the event is the district's way of showing love and support for East Mills following the deaths of an East Mills student and instructor this past month.
"We have a class called Cardinal Coffee, where some of our students put together a weekly coffee for teachers and other staff to raise money for the program, to help teach our kids some business opportunities, as well," said Cox. "We wanted to do something extra special, and the Cardinal Coffee club wanted to do something extra special for the families up there in East Mills that went through some of these recent tragedies."
Cox says the district's staff are participating in another fundraiser this week.
"This week, we're doing a jeans week," he said, "where staff are putting free will donations in the can to wear jeans all week. So, we're really trying to do what we can to help support our neighbor."
Like students in other districts, Clarinda's students wore green and black colors on Friday to demonstrate further support for East Mills.