(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda School District is giving back to a local family in a time of need.
Clarinda High School students are inviting residents to attend the latest in a series of Community Cardinal Coffees Thursday from 8:30-10:30 a.m. in front of the 7-12 grade building. Proceeds of the event will be going towards the McQueen Family in support of recent events that have left the family with several medical bills. 7-12 Building Principal Luke Cox tells KMA News the student-run coffees have grown into a way for the district to give back to families and community members in need.
"A group of our students learn some life skills and learn how to run a little coffee shop and in the meantime they usually provide staff with coffee a couple of times a week throughout the school year," Cox explained. "Recently, we've opened it up to our community members and tried to utilize that to raise some awareness and raise some funds for some of our community members who are in need of something."
Late last month, Cox says Andy McQueen was in a tragic accident that has left him and his family on a long road to recovery, including multiple surgeries, a lengthy hospitalization, and numerous challenges. Cox says the family has been greatly involved in the school and community.
"Their kids are very active in our school district too and so is Amy (McQueen) so what we're trying to do is just help them out with some of the finances that come along with those surgeries," said Cox. "We just want to help our community members out because there's so many community members that help our kids out each and every day throughout the school year and we thought that this would be a great way that we could give back."
On top of raising funds, Cox hopes the coffee can help students develop life and practical skills and engage in face-to-face interactions with the community.
"In an age where everything is swipe up or swipe down on their phones and a not a lot of face-to-face communication," he said, "We want to encourage our students that having face-to-face conversations and being able to look someone in the eye and talk and communicate is just as important."
Those wishing to donate can contact Cox or the school's central office on how to contribute to the McQueen family fundraiser.