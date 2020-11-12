(Clarinda) — Clarinda’s application for reimbursement from the state’s COVID-19 relief fund has been approved.
In August, Governor Kim Reynolds allocated $100 million from the state's share of federal CARES Act money to help cover expenses incurred by local governments during the pandemic. City Manager Gary McClarnon says he received word this week that Clarinda’s application was approved.
"I did get an email from the state saying that we did get approval for the CARES Act grant," said McClarnon. "We don't have the money in the bank yet, but I got the letter saying they approved $127,531."
The approval is welcome news for the city’s bottom line. When discussing the application back in September, McClarnon said originally it looked like Clarinda would not be eligible for any reimbursement from the state for COVID-19 expenses.
"The original requirements that they had, we didn't qualify for it," said McClarnon. "Then they changed them and said they are assuming that 25% of your public safety dollars would be COVID-related. So, I had to go through some -- a lot -- of payroll records and get copies of everything. And then I had to fill out a special spreadsheet that the state provided for that."
The approval was just half of the good financial news for the city this week. McClarnon says the city’s share of local option sales tax dollars for November will get a boost.
"We get estimated amounts throughout the year," said McClarnon. "In November of every year, they true that up. If they've given you more than what you should, then you get a negative number that they take away from you over the next 12 months. If they have paid you less than what they should have, they give you that lump sum amount in November. That lump sum amount is $180,816."
McClarnon credits the increase in sales taxes to more people shopping — both online and in-person — during the pandemic.
"With the pandemic, that tells me that people probably ordered a lot off Amazon, which they do pay into it," said McClarnon. "And local shopping. I think local businesses have seen an increase as well. That's my theory on it."
The 1% local option sales tax is collected by the Iowa Department of Revenue and given back to cities and counties for improvement projects.