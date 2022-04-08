(Clarinda) -- A new exhibit is coming to the Clarinda Carnegie Art Museum this weekend.
The exhibition titled California Clay: The Big Bang contains pieces from artists that pioneered the studio ceramic style. This form of artistry utilizing a sort of childhood expression came about in the second half of the twentieth century and still continues today. Speaking on the Friday edition of the KMA "Morning Show," Executive Director Trish Bergren says the pieces commonly invoke youthful memories that appeal to everyone.
"In the United States as a kid, you can think to making mud pies in your backyard," said Bergren. "And you weren't making mud pies, you were making some visionary piece. That's that fundamental thing of ceramics: everybody likes to get their hands dirty."
Featured in the exhibit will be pieces from the collections of Karen and Robert Duncan and Kathryn and Marc LeBaron. Bergren says that curating the pieces and seeing them come together has been very exciting.
Similar to their designers, the works tend to break the mold and reflect a unique persona. Bergren mentions that one of the most poignant displays they have is a work by the renowned female sculptor Claudia Alvarez.
"We have I think eight works of hers in the building for the show," said Bergren. "But there's some where there's six small children banded together as a group and it’s called Forward and it's because they're all moving together. We're more united as one than we are single and we can do more."
Although the clay style originated in California, it's since spread far and wide. Bergren says there will also be pieces from Omaha artist Jun Kaneko that are sure to awe visitors.
"You know he's in Omaha and he's making these--just still they're producing out of the studio these monstrous pieces," said Bergren. "And we have two of his huge pieces in the building. You know so many people come in and they go 'huh, that's amazing,' 'wait, how'd they get that in the building?’”
The exhibit opens Sunday April 10 from 1-4 PM at the Clarinda Carnegie Art Museum and runs until June 20. For more information on the exhibit or to schedule a private tour, contact the Museum at 712-850-1175. You can hear the full interview with Trish Bergren here: