(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda Academy student is accused of stealing a vehicle and crashing it into a local business early Tuesday morning.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says academy officials reported after 1:30 a.m. that a 15-year-old white male student from Michigan had left the campus without authorization. A short time later, officers responded to Casey's General Store at 318 East Washington, where a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup struck the front of the building, causing major structural damage to both the store and vehicle.
Officers learned the pickup was stolen from a residential driveway at 216 West Walnut Street. An investigation determined the academy student allegedly stole the vehicle and intentionally rammed the vehicle into the Casey's building. Academy staff located the student during the investigation, and returned him to the facility. Incident reports will be sent to Page County Juvenile Services and the Page County Attorney's Office for review concerning the filing of petitions alleging juvenile delinquency.