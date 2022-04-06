(Clarinda) -- After just over a year of service in the community, Clarinda residents and organizations celebrated Air Evac Lifeteam's emergency medical services.
The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Ambassadors held a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the emergency medical service's first year partnering with the Clarinda Regional Health Center and officially welcoming the service to the community. In April of last year, hospital officials had brought Air Evac to the hospital after Air Methods pulled Lifenet 2/3 helicopter out in May of 2020. CRHC CEO Chuck Nordyke tells KMA News the partnership with the hospital over the past year has been invaluable.
"They're a phenomenal service, they are a great partner of ours," said Nordyke. "Having them here to quickly transport very critical patients is tremendous for us. It expands our reach here at this hospital and all the surrounding hospitals, and the surrounding EMS services. So it's a great service, great for the community, and lifesaving at times."
Nordyke added the services provided by the helicopter can often go unnoticed until they're needed.
"I saw it on Facebook as soon as Julie (Kline) had this posted about the ribbon cutting, someone put 'you don't know how valuable it is until you need it,' which I agree with," said Nordyke. "So much so that we bought their insurance plan for every one of our staff member's households, (because) we think that much of our staff and we want them to be safe and we know that this is a great service and they deserve that."
While saying there has been an adjustment period in finding the gel between CRHC's EMS services and those provided by Air Evac, Nordyke says the partnership has pushed the hospital to explore ways to expand their coverage efficiently.
"They've given us a lot of different ideas as far as scene response times and different things like that which will help extend EMS so that people living more rural don't have such long travel times," said Nordyke. "Again, it's that partnership and working together with EMS so there's a comfort level between the two, so if our EMS crew is out on a scene they know 'hey, I can get ahold of the helicopter and have them come out and respond and I don't have to transport the patient and take that time away."
Nordyke added Air Evac has been working closely with several area EMS teams in providing necessary training for when they do get the call.
"They'll go out and do training for site landings, you know if you have a car accident lets say in the middle of nowhere, they'll go land on site," said Nordyke. "Well prior to them landing, there needs to be some stuff done to make sure the site is clear and safe, and they do all that training for the folks in first response and EMS, fire, police."
Air Evac's helicopter team in Clarinda consists of Pilot Tim Glass, Flight Nurse Jennifer Martin, and Flight Paramedic Alex Abel, who are on call seven days a week to respond to an emergency or transport patients between facilities.