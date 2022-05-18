(Clarinda) -- Clarinda is the latest community to honor law enforcement personnel killed in the line of duty.
Officials gathered Wednesday afternoon at the Clarinda Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Law enforcement representing the Clarinda Police Department, Page County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol participated in the ceremony, which marks National Police Officers Memorial Week. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers told the crowd his remarks were focused on the number 73.
"Today, 73 has a very, very significant and solemn meaning," said Brothers. "In 2021, 73 law enforcement officers in the United States were feloniously killed. They ranged in ages from 19 to 66. They were men and they were women. They left for work and they never came back home."
Brothers says the ceremony and the week give law enforcement and the public time to pause and remember the price those who protect us are willing to pay.
"Sacrifice is about giving up something so precious and doing it for the cause of another," said Brothers. "Sacrifice to me is the willingness to give up your life in the performance of duties in order to protect your community, your state, your city, your county and your country."
Brothers thanked the law enforcement -- both past and present -- who were in attendance for their willingness to keep their communities safe.
"Today, we honor them," said Brothers. "We speak their names. We hold tight to our loved ones. We are thankful for the the sacrifice that we can live in a country where help will always come and there are brave women and men who are prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom."
Wednesday's ceremony also included the traditional laying of a wreath at the tomb, as well as the playing of 'Taps.'