(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce released a community trail survey last week to gain the public's response to the community trail.
Randy Pullen, the trail committee chair, says the survey partly is to make sure they are headed in the right direction with the trail.
"Mainly to get the feedback of what they think of the present trail," Pullen said. “So far since it’s been on for five years, it’s been nothing but positive and now we’re starting to expand.”
Pullen says the current expansion plan includes extending the trail past Washington St in Clarinda but hopes to extend the trail all around the town over the coming years.
Pullen says the survey also serves to help the committee potentially earn more money in grants by showing the interest the community has in the one-mile trail.
"When we do fill out grants, these surveys just help give us more information that we can use to apply for money," Pullen said. “The more information we give foundations, the better off we are to get grant money.”
The estimated cost for the expansion project is around $290,000, and Pullen said the committee has a handful of grants they're waiting to hear back on.
Pullen says the questions on the survey cover a variety of topics that community members can give their opinion on in regards to the trail.
"If it’s wide enough, if they’re happy with how wide it is, if they’re happy with the lighting on the trail, do we have benches or trash cans out," Pullen said. “Are there any problems that (they) know of with bicyclists or dogs or anything like that.”
Pullen says he’d like to see the majority of the survey responses filled out by mid-August when the committee has a trail meeting to hopefully review responses for grants.
A link to the survey can be found of the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.