(Clarinda) -- Several events are on the docket in Clarinda to get people in the holiday shopping mood while also staying local.
That's according to Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Elaine Farwell, who joined the KMA Morning Show earlier this week to discuss several events coming up over the next month. The holiday shopping season kicks off Thursday with the Hometown Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Farwell says the event will feature several community businesses.
"We actually have 17 local retailers and services that will be featuring specials and they'll also he showcasing new merchandise for the holiday," said Farwell. "Then they'll also provide customers incentives while they shop."
After your early shopping needs are met, the chamber is also hosting a "Taste of Clarinda" event from 4-6 p.m. on December 1st. Farwell says the event is usually one of the more popular events during the holiday season.
"We have over 43 recipes that will be featured and there's 23 locations that individuals can travel around to that evening," she said. "It's fun, you can pick up the recipes and actually sample a little bit of that recipe."
However, one promotion is already underway -- "Shop Local to Win." Farwell says the chamber is giving away over $5,000 in gift certificates and Clarinda Dollars, including weekly and grand prize winners, to help incentive local shopping.
"If you spend $10 at one of the participating businesses, they'll give you a registration slip and you can get up to 10 slips per purchase so a $100 value," Farwell explained. "Then you just simply put your name and address, and we have a festive, red decorated mailbox outside the chamber office and you can just drop those slips in there."
Weekly winners will be drawn each Monday during the five-week promotion, with the grand prize winners announced on December 19th. Additionally, she says the number of slips available per transaction doubles to 20 on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. The promotion runs until December 18th.
Farwell emphasized shopping locally during the holiday season is critical for businesses in town.
"For a lot of our businesses, this is a major time of year where they have the largest (amount) in their sales and revenue," said Farwell. "So, if everyone can just try their best to shop local first and support all of our businesses in each of our communities, I think that's what's really most important."
Farwell says the events also help showcase the variety of shops and businesses in Clarinda that can help meet all of someone's holiday needs.
For more information, contact the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce at 712-542-2166. The complete lists of the businesses participating in the Hometown Holiday Open House and "Shop Local to Win" are available on the chamber's website. You can hear the full interview with Elaine Farwell below: