(Clarinda) -- Monthly legislative coffees will resume in Clarinda later this month.
The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation are sponsoring the first Clarinda Legislative Briefing of the 2021 session Saturday, February 27th at 10 a.m. at the Glenn Miller Birthplace Museum's meeting room. State Senator Mark Costello and State Representative Cecil Dolecheck are scheduled to discuss legislative issues in the Iowa House and Senate, and answer questions.
Dolecheck is among the backers of a bill setting an additional $36.5 million in supplemental state aid for K-12 schools for fiscal 2022. On a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Dolecheck stated his opposition to tying school aid to the number of days schools conducted in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think, personally, that it's time we move on," said Dolecheck. "That was a local decision that was made. I don't think it's the responsibility of government to try to back and punish those districts that made that local decision. We've got the in-person learning bill passed. They're making plans and getting back into total in-person learning. I think it's time to move on. Let's fund the students that are there, and not try to go into the mode of punishing districts for the decisions that they made."
Social distancing practices and masks will be required at the event.