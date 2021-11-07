(Des Moines) — The Clarinda Cheerleading squad brought home a state championship at the 2021 Iowa Cheerleading Coaches’ Association State Championships.
The event was held Saturday at the Jacobson Exhibition Center in Des Moines, with some teams performing virtually. The Clarinda team captured a state championship in the Class 2A Time Out division. The Cardinals edged out Jesup and Dike-New Hartford to claim gold.
Essex had a squad complete in the Class 1A Time Out competition and they took home seventh place. Kuemper Catholic finished second in the Class 2A Band Chant — virtual division — third in the Class 2A virtual fight song division and fifth in the Class 2A Time Out division.
In Class 3A, Denison-Schleswig won titles in the Band Chant and School Fight Song virtual divisions, while Lewis Central finished second and third in those respective divisions. Denison-Schleswig also grabbed runner-up in the Class 3A Cheer Dance category.
Full results from the 2021 ICCA State Championships can be viewed below.