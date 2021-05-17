(Clarinda) -- Clarinda City Hall will be closed for a portion of this week to relocate.
City officials will close the current city hall Tuesday and Wednesday in order to move equipment and furniture to the new city hall location on North 15th Street in the former Bank Iowa building. City Manager Gary McClarnon and Economic Development Director Amy McQueen moved their offices last month as crews wrapped up work on the new facility.
The new city hall location was made possible after Bank Iowa completely an extensive project for a new location on the southwest corner of the downtown square. As part of the arrangement, the city was given the former location to establish a city hall location closer to downtown.
Plans call for the next City Council meeting to be held in the new city hall.