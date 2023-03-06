(Clarinda-Corning) -- Proposed school renovation and expansion projects hang in the balance in two KMAland school districts.
Special elections are set Tuesday in the Clarinda and Corning school districts on some major facilities referendums. Two questions are on a special election ballot in the Clarinda School District: a $14 million bond issue for a long list of improvements at the district's 7-12 and Pre-K-6 buildings, and a voted Physical Plant and Equipment Levy for projects not covered under the bond issue--specifically renovation of the 7-12 complex's CTE facilities, a secure entryway at the Pre-K-6 building and a bus barn allowance. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia recently told KMA News the district received good feedback from two open houses held on the bond issue and PPEL last month.
"We had some really positive feedback from people for having those," said Privia. "We also answered a lot of questions. They wanted to see what we're talking about. So, we took them on our tours so they could see our leaking HVAC systems, and they could see that the science room needed updated, and the culinary (room) needed updated. That was important for people to see so that they could actually put their finger on what we were talking about. It's one thing to look at drawings and see how that all works, but it's another thing to actually come in and see it."
The bond issue needs the 60% supermajority in order to pass, while only a simple majority is necessary for the PPEL. Privia hopes both referendums pass.
"If only one passes, and another one doesn't," he said, "we will just have to make adjustments of what we can do. We can do a priority list with the board--okay, what ones do we have to do to make our district better. Obviously, the space issue and HVAC would be our top two. After that, we would be able to start picking and choosing some of the things we could do. Some things are linked together, so we might have to skip a priority because it's linked to something else."
Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Clarinda Lied Public Library in Clarinda and the New Market Community Building.
Those same polling hours are set for a special election in the Corning district, where voters must decide on two important questions. The first entails a $19.2 million dollar bond issue for upgrades at Corning Elementary School. The referendum's second question involves raising the district's debt service levy between $2.70 and $4.05 per thousand dollars valuation to pay off the bond issue. Both questions require a 60% supermajority in order to pass. Chris Fenster is superintendent of the Southwest Valley schools. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Fenster called the projects an investment in the district's future.
"I always tell them it's an investment," said Fenster. "I'm never going to tell them how to spend their money or vote. This is an investment in the Corning School District that we need, so we can have facilities here for our students for the next 20-to-25 years."
Fenster says the elementary renovations are designed to increase student and staff safety, and address ADA concerns.
"There's a lot of factors in having kids in good, safe environments," he said. "That's the biggest thing. The ADA compliancy is a huge thing for me, too. We have kids that have mobility issues, have other issues, and aren't able to use some of the restrooms or playscape that we have."
The Corning Community Center is the lone polling location for Tuesday's election.