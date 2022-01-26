Clarinda Correctional Facility

(Clarinda) — An inmate at Clarinda Correctional Facility has died from complications of COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

IDOC officials say 59-year-old Kenneth Louis Howell, Jr. was pronounced dead Sunday evening at Clarinda Regional Health Center. Prison officials say the death was likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and other preexisting medical conditions.

Howell had been serving a 35-year sentence for prohibited acts - manufacture, delivery, possession of drugs out of Lee County. He had been incarcerated since October 2018. State officials say at autopsy will be conducted by the State Medical Examiner.

