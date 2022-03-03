(Clarinda) -- A recent fundraiser by incarcerated individuals at Clarinda Correctional Facility is helping to benefit a local food pantry.
Representatives of CCF recently presented a check for just over $2,000 to Clarinda's Sew and Share Food Pantry. Blythe Larson is associate warden of treatment at CCF. She says the fundraiser consists of offenders being able to purchase extra commissary items with proceeds going into a special fund.
"They get a variety of items they can purchase from," said Larson. "It's usually items that they don't have access to all the time. Our big sellers are usually the name-brand cereals, name-brand chips and name-brand hygiene items that tend to sell the best and benefit the local charities."
In addition to the food pantry fundraiser, Larson says the CCF population has a number of opportunities to give back to the community.
"During this time of the year, everyone is into Girl Scout cookies, so we do a Girl Scout cookie fundraiser, where they can purchase some of the Girl Scout cookies to give back to them," said Larson. "And then our other big one is for Page County veterans. This is usually one of our biggest fundraisers. This past year we raised over $10,000 for them, and we had 684 of our incarcerated individual population participate in this fundraiser."
CCF Deputy Warden Aaron Sharr says fundraisers are part of the Department of Corrections' overall mission of rehabilitation.
"This really gives us a chance to encourage those pro-social actions, such as community involvement and giving back, in order to support the Iowa Department of Corrections mission: 'creating opportunities for safer communities,'" said Sharr. "It gives them a chance to provide support to those local organizations that help out some of the less fortunate in the community."
Sharr and Larson were recent guests on KMA's Morning Show. You can hear the full interview below.