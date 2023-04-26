(Clarinda) – An inmate at the Clarinda Correctional Facility has been found guilty of assaulting another inmate.
The Page County Attorney’s Office says 28-year-old Chad Allen Sharkey was found guilty Wednesday of willful injury causing bodily injury – a Class D felony – following a two-day trial and approximately one hour of deliberation. In February, Sharkey – who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for willful injury and intimidation with a dangerous weapon – was charged after assaulting another inmate in January.
Sharkey was returned to the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 12th. He is facing up to five years of prison and over $10,000 in fines. Any sentence imposed will be served consecutively to his current term.
The case was investigated by the Iowa Department of Corrections and prosecuted by the Page County Attorney’s Office.