(Clarinda) -- It's full steam ahead for the city of Clarinda and its new wastewater treatment plant.
During its regular meeting this week, the Clarinda City Council accepted the engineer's statement of completion on the construction of the new plant. While the facility has been up and running for nearly a year, City Manager Gary McClarnon says the acceptance marks the completion of the multi-year construction effort.
"With that acceptance, the engineers can go ahead and do the rest of the paperwork to finish the (State Revolving Fund) loan that we got for the plant," McClarnon explained. "This also says that all the punch list items have been done too, which they have been. This is basically the final statement of completion and then it's all ours."
The council also approved a final pay request of just over $10,000 to Building Crafts, Incorporated. McClarnon says the amount is all that was left in retainage for the project.
"For the final pay request, this is the retainage that we had leftover," he said. "So, this will be our final payment on it, other than engineering fees -- we still have some of those to pay."
In total, McClarnon tells KMA News the cost of the plant itself came out to just over $13.4 million and an additional $1.4 million in engineering fees. City officials opted to borrow money from the State Revolving Fund to pay for the project. Additionally, McClarnon added they utilized American Rescue Plan Act funds, making the city's total financing just over $14 million.
Efforts on the project began in late 2017. McClarnon says it has been a long but eventful journey to finally see the project's completion.
"There were some bumps in the road along the way, there have been lots of meetings and disagreements with the engineers and the contractor, but at the end of the day, everything has worked out great," said McClarnon. "Building Crafts did a wonderful job completing the plant and I couldn't ask them to be better to work with, Fox Engineering was wonderful to work with and the council was very supportive on this project. We're very happy we're at the end of it now."
With the completion accepted by the council, McClarnon adds any issues that should arise would now fall under the plant's warranty moving forward.