(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials are on board with a pair of adjustments to the city's zoning map.
During its regular meeting last week, the Clarinda City Council approved the second and third readings and formally adopted an ordinance amendment, including the rezoning of 1015 East Stuart Street from Residential R-1 to Heavy Industrial I-2. At a previous meeting, City Manager Gary McClarnon said the rezoning would allow for expansion at the county fairgrounds.
"We were approached by a member of the Fair Board," said McClarnon. "They wanted to add-on to one of the buildings on the fairgrounds, and they wanted to come clear out to the property line. Well, we got to looking at it and I honestly was surprised that it was zoned residential down there. That should have been changed years ago, but legally we can't let them do that until we rezone it."
Additionally, the council adopted an amendment rezoning a parking lot at 300 East Main Street from Multi-Residential R-1 to Commercial C-1. McClarnon told the council the change could help bring a new business to the area, but the zoning change makes sense regardless of a potential deal.
"Even if this deal would fall through, I still feel like it's a good thing to do," said McClarnon. "It does open it up for another business that could potentially go in there. I don't really see anybody ever tearing out that concrete and putting a house there, so I think a commercial zoning would actually attract a business there."
The council voted unanimously on all three votes for both amendments.