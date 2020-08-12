(Clarinda) — Clarinda’s City Council has approved some additional traffic control devices on a dangerous curve in town.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the council unanimously approved placing additional traffic control barriers and signage on 20th and Willow streets, near the Clarhaven Foster Manor Apartments. The decision came after an impassioned plea from a resident of one of the apartments. Lyndy Walker says thankfully she was not home one night in February when a driver couldn’t handle the curve and crashed into her apartment. She says the incident has left her feeling unsafe with the current setup.
"I start out in my bed, only to lay wondering if I go to sleep, will another car come down the embankment?," said Walker. "With that, I get up and go in the living room and get in my recliner thinking 'well, this isn't too safe, because he destroyed the wall between my bedroom and the living room and my recliner was sitting next to that wall.' So then I just push my chair clear across the room and that's where I sleep at night."
Walker says she’s pleaded with city officials for some extra protection in the area following the incident and hopes that it will add some peace of mind for the residents of Clarhaven.
"If we can get just one person to slow down, wouldn't it be worth it to save a life?," said Walker. "If a sign is out of the question, what about a small speed bump shortly over the hill? If a speed bump is out of the question, what about some type of barrier on the curve? I beg the city council to consider an option that would provide maximum safety for not just myself, but for all the residents in phase four."
Following a discussion, the council approved placing additional concrete-filled posts and signage along the road. In other business, Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers informed the council that the city’s police force will be understaffed for the time being. Brothers says two officers have resigned in the last two months to pursue other careers, leaving him with a shortage of officers.
"I'll be in the process of testing and so forth," said Brothers. "We're going to be short-staffed for a very long time. By a long time, I mean a year before I have people hired, academy trained and field trained."
The council additionally approved closing off East Washington Street from 15th Street to 16th Street on Saturday, September 5th for a wedding reception. The council also approved appointing Randy Pullen and Kristin Wagoner to the Planning & Zoning Commission, Kory Ryckman to the Board of Adjustment and Chris Holmes and Ed Geeding to the Tree Board.