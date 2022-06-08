(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials have approved an amended contract with a company that operates and maintains the city's water and wastewater facilities.
By a 3-0 vote at its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council approved an amended contract with Peopleservice, Inc. out of Omaha to account for the city's new wastewater treatment plant that went online late last year. Chad Meyer is President of Peopleservice. Meyer told the council one of the primary needs for the revision involves updated requirements through the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
"The DNR has raised the license grade to run the facility and be responsible for it from a Grade 3 license to a Grade 4," said Meyer. "So it accounts for the labor changes that requires. It also has some increased testing in terms of some E-Coli testing and those samples have to be driven to the lab in Atlantic a couple of times a week."
The council initially approved the contract extension with Peopleservice back in July 2021.
Additionally, Meyer says the revised contract accounts for the maintenance of new equipment at the facility, and the cost for Peopleservice to foot the electric bill for the new plant.
"We used to pay for the electricity at the old wastewater plant, and during construction and currently the city has been paying the electricity bill," said Meyer. "So I looked back at the last five year average of electric bills that we used to pay at the wastewater plant and reduced the price accordingly."
In total, the amendment would bring the city's monthly payments from roughly $71,000 to over $75,500, including a 5% contingency for inflation. While the increase over a year is a significant ask, Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill says the cost bump is more or less out of their control.
"In the course of the year that's almost $54,000 or $55,000, but again that's the price that we have to do for doing business," said Hill. "There's the economy and inflation and everything else that we have to deal with."
While the dollar figures are changing, Meyer says they are not altering the core services provided and the length of the contract -- which runs through June 30, 2027.
In related business, the council approved a pay application to Building Crafts, Inc. for over $360,000 for improvements to the wastewater treatment facility. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon says the city is nearing the finish line in completing the renovations.
"Other than that change order, we're down to the last quarter of a million dollars to finish it, so we're getting real close and of course we have the retainage as well," said McClarnon. "The only really ongoing issue right now is the back-up generator is still not working correctly and I know they were down there all day today troubleshooting that. But, I have told the engineer that we would not release any of the retainage until that issue is taken care of."
While the council was unanimous in both votes, Council members Jeff McCall and Matt Ridge were not present at the meeting. Peopleservice has helped the city manage and operate its water and wastewater facilities since 1993.