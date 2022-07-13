(Clarinda) – The Clarinda City Council has given its approval to an expansion project at a local business.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday night, the council held a public hearing and then approved plans for an anhydrous ammonia expansion for Agriland FS. Justin Livingston is a drafting and permitting specialist with Agriland FS. He says the company is planning to add a 63,000-gallon anhydrous ammonia tank on the east side of its property.
"The two tanks we have there currently are going to be -- from what I'm told -- out of commission in the next few years," said Livingston. "What we'll be adding with this is more storage space, so less hauls coming in and keeping trucks off the road. It's also a little bit farther away from town, so I think overall it'll end up being a good thing."
The approval for a building permit came after no members of the public spoke for or against the project. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the city’s emergency personnel already has experience in the event of an issue with the tank.
"I did talk with (Fire) Chief (Roger) Williams, and he said they are prepared if there's any kind of problems or anything," said McClarnon. "They're already well-trained in how to handle it. I think we're set on our side."
In other business, the council approved a pay request for over $527,000 to Building Crafts, Inc. for work on the city’s wastewater treatment facility project and approved year-end administrative budget transfers.