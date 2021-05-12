(Clarinda) — Clarinda officials have approved a handful of amendments to the city’s budget for the current fiscal year.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the council held a public hearing and approved a resolution amending the city’s budget for fiscal year 2021, which ends June 30th. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the budget amendment was necessary to account for increased revenues from grants that came into the city.
"We have our revenues increasing $18,000 for the library due to grants that (Library Director) Andrew (Hoppmann) got," said McClarnon. "Thank you for writing those. We also increased $128,000 on the revenue side due to the CARES Act grant that we got, as well."
In addition to adding $146,000 in revenue to the budget for this year, the amendment covers some additional expenditures that the city incurred this fiscal year.
"Expenditures increased were culture and recreation to cover the tennis court resurfacing, because that was actually budgeted in the prior year," said McClarnon. "And then we had the library expenditures due to the grants received. We also increased general government to help pay for material costs. We actually did budget for it next fiscal year, but they were pulled up into this year in order to get the project completed."
In other business, the council approved a task order for engineering services for construction administration and observation services. The order secures engineering services for the city for an airport improvement project covering a runway rehabilitation, runway turnarounds, connecting taxiway A and terminal apron repairs.
"This is done for the engineering fees after the project was bidlet and accepted," said McClarnon. "Once the FAA accepted it, then we have to approve the contract with the engineers in order for them to take care of the construction, getting the materials and testing. The important thing to note on this is that we will have total engineering fees by the time this project is done of a little over $100,000. The federal government through the FAA is paying for 90% of that."
The council also tabled a request to hold a Father’s Day 5K run on June 19th pending clarification on the route, which currently crosses Highway 2 to the airport. The council also heard a report on efforts to commission a mural for the Glenn Miller Museum.