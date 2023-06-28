(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials have adjusted the compensation for the city manager.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council held a closed session and eventually approved a 3.75% pay increase for City Manager Gary McClarnon. With the bump in pay, McClarnon's salary increases to just over $118,500. McClarnon tells KMA News the adjustment was part of the annual evaluation process by the council of his performance over the past year.
"We talked about the things I'm doing wrong and the things I'm doing right, so we went through that discussion," said McClarnon. "At the end of the day they did end up approving the 3.75% increase in my pay. That is also the increase that they approved for the rest of the salaried employees at the last council meeting."
This year was also the first time in over a decade that the pay increase wasn't split in half between the manager role and the city clerk and treasurer position. The council approved hiring Paula Gray as the city clerk and treasurer early last month, which McClarnon had previously been serving as since April 2007. With that change, McClarnon says he also hopes to dedicate more time to the city manager position.
"I always said that I performed the job functions of both positions, but I never felt like I did either position justice -- so this is nice now to split it up," he said. "I still have a lot of training I need to do with Paula Gray as the city clerk and treasurer, but I also think it's really important that people know that that is two positions in most all cities our size."
McClarnon says he and the council also talked in depth about the succession planning, which he adds should be smoother with the two positions being separate.
"I don't want to come down and say 'I'm going to retire in 30 days' and no one knows how to do any jobs here," said McClarnon. "So, I think it's very important for the succession planning of Clarinda that these positions are split up and Paula is able to do the clerk/treasurer position."
In other business, the council also discussed an outdoor warning siren that is currently malfunctioning in town and possible repairs, and McClarnon says he is also keeping an eye on the water levels in the West Nodaway River -- the city's water source -- which he adds is running around 57 cubic feet per second. He reminded the council that levels under 15 cfs for consistent days are when the city's water conservation ordinance kicks in.