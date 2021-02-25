(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials have approved their portion of a contract for a joint street improvement project this year.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday night, the council approved a contract with Omni Engineering for a major street resurfacing project. The project was bid as a joint venture with the city of Red Oak. City officials hoped that by combining the two projects, companies would be able to offer lower prices. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon says a bidletting for the project took place Tuesday in Red Oak.
"We did receive four bids," said McClarnon. "We were able to go ahead and approve the low bid from Old Castle Materials Midwest doing business as Omni Engineering out of Omaha. The Clarinda portion of the bid was $869,393."
McClarnon says the bid was well under what had been budgeted for the project.
"This was actually cheaper than what the engineering estimate was," said McClarnon. "In fact, the whole project came in under the engineering estimate by about $220,000. That just goes to show you that by creating partnerships with local entities and starting to do some projects like this together really does pay off. It really paid off in this case."
Because of the lower-than-expected bids, McClarnon says the city will add some work to the project.
"To me, it was a win-win situation and because the bid came in low, we're actually add another approximately seven blocks to the project," said McClarnon. "So we're actually going to get more streets resurfaced than what we had originally planned on. Once again, a win-win situation for both us and Red Oak on this contract."
The contract is contingent upon the Red Oak City Council's approval of their portion of the work. The Red Oak Council will consider that contract at its meeting Monday night. In order to pay for the project, Clarinda will be issuing general obligation bonds. McClarnon says the council held a public hearing Wednesday to issue the bonds for the street project and a few other needs.
"Approximately $1.1 million will be for some street resurfacing projects," said McClarnon. "$500,000 will be used for a firetruck and then around $420,000 will be used to refinance some 2015 GO bonds that we have. That will save us roughly $15,000 in interest payments."
In other business, the council approved a pay request to Building Crafts, Inc. for work on the wastewater treatment plant project for just over $893,000. The council also approved a TAP Grant application for the community trail project. We'll have more on that in a future news story.