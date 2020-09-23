(Clarinda) -- Clarinda is the latest KMAland city to apply for COVID-19 relief from the state government.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council unanimously approved a resolution requesting reimbursement from the Iowa COVID-19 Government Relief Fund. In August, Governor Kim Reynolds allocated $100 million from the state's share of federal CARES Act money to help cover expenses incurred by local governments during the pandemic. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon says the city initially didn't have any expenses that qualified for reimbursement, until the regulations were changed.
"The original requirements that they had, we didn't qualify for it," said McClarnon. "Then they changed them and said they are assuming that 25% of your public safety dollars would be COVID-related. So, I had to go through some -- a lot -- of payroll records and get copies of everything. And then I had to fill out a special spreadsheet that the state provided for that."
McClarnon says the money would help the city offset a portion of salaries for public safety workers during the pandemic.
"By doing this, we are going to apply for $82,291," said McClarnon. "If we get approved for that and get that money, that will definitely help us out for at least getting some of our money back for COVID-related expenses."
The request will be forwarded to the state for approval and payment. In other business, the council approved a pay request for just over $416,000 to Building Crafts Inc. for work on the wastewater treatment plant project and approved the city's annual urban renewal report for fiscal year 2020.