(Clarinda) — The Clarinda City Council has given permission for an outdoor concert on the downtown square this summer.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday afternoon, the council unanimously approved closing the south and east side of the square on Sunday, June 13th for a concert by Braddyville native Sarah Davison and her Southern Gospel group High Road. Scott Davison is helping to organize the event that he says was rescheduled from an indoor concert that was supposed to take place last spring.
"We had them scheduled a year ago last March and we had to cancel down at Wibholm Hall," said Davison. "They've been putting dates together again. Rather than try to do something indoors -- I guarantee you we went past the fire code on the crowd last time down there -- and weather permitting, we've got permission from the supervisors to use the courthouse lawn. We thought it would be nice to block off one or two blocks of street for that day."
Davison recently received permission from the county supervisors to use the courthouse lawn and restrooms as part of the event. Plans call for a stage on the southeast corner of the square with seating in the streets. Davison initially suggested having handicapped parking available on the closed streets, but Councilman Matt Ridge suggested keeping the streets completely closed.
"I don't know that I would want handicapped and elderly driving halfway down the block to park," said Ridge. "I'd rather see the two blocks fully closed for safety purposes."
The concert is being provided as part of a Cowboy Church outreach and will be for a free-will donation. The council’s approval is contingent upon the event having liability insurance. In other business, the council awarded a contract for just over $242,000 to Fahrner Asphalt Sealers LLC for a pavement rehabilitation project on the city’s airport. City Manager Gary McClarnon says bids for the project were fantastic.
"I was very, very impressed that we ended up with seven different bids on that," said McClarnon. "The engineer's estimate was around $384,000 and as you can see, the high bid wasn't even that high. The bids really did come in very good. I was very impressed with that. First, that we got seven and then that they came in as low as they did."
The council also approved plans for a runway project at the airport and approved the contract and bonds with Oldcastle Materials and Omni Engineering for the city’s summer street resurfacing project.