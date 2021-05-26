(Clarinda) — Clarinda officials have given approval for a new event to be held in conjunction with the annual air show and flight breakfast.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the council unanimously approved a Father’s Day 5K Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, June 19th prior to the flight breakfast. The council had previously tabled the request, citing a desire to have more information about safety preparations for the event. The event is being organized by the Sons of the American Legion in Clarinda. Councilman Craig Hill says his concerns centered around the route for the event, which begins and ends at the airport and requires runners to cross Highway 2.
"My biggest concern is that you're going to go across the highway on a Saturday morning," said Hill. "Even with the traffic control, people aren't going to divert because once they get passed the bridge, there's only two ways to get into the community, including the co-op, which you'll also need to block off because you'll have runners finishing at the airport. I'm just concerned about the traffic."
The council had asked Police Chief Keith Brothers to contact the Iowa Department of Transportation for more guidance with traffic control on the highway. Brothers says the DOT has agreed to donate the use of large message board signs to warn motorists of runners crossing.
"They've used them at similar-type events," said Brothers. "Sometimes, there's a fee associated with the use of those, but he said he's willing to waive the fee. So, if you decide to do this, they will get them down here, get them set up and get them programmed to be in place."
In addition to the signage, Brothers says the police department and fire department will do their best to provide some traffic control, depending on manpower.
"Obviously, we're going to do our due diligence, just as we would for any event that's held on the streets of Clarinda like a run, walk, parade or whatever," said Brothers. "We'll do our best. There's obviously risks associated with any event that you hold on a primary street. We'll certainly give it our best effort."
Following discussion, the council approved the event and thanked the Sons of the American Legion and Clarinda’s American Legion Sergy Post 98 for their work in organizing the event. In other business, the council approved pay requests to Building Crafts, Inc. for work on the wastewater plant, Omni Engineering for street improvements and Fox International, Inc. for snow removal equipment at the airport. The council meeting was the first meeting held in the new city hall on the downtown square in Clarinda.