(Clarinda) — The city of Clarinda is exploring replacing an aging bridge with a box culvert.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council approved an agreement with Shuck Britson, Inc. of Des Moines for a bridge replacement feasibility study on North 16th Street. The cost of the agreement is $19,000. City Manager Gary McClarnon says bridge has been going downhill for several years.
"The DOT requires we have a bridge inspection done every two years," said McClarnon. "We only have two bridges. One is on North 1st Street and then we have one on North 16th Street. I've been watching the last couple inspections we've had. I could see the bridge was starting to deteriorate. Last year, we ended up putting a 15 ton load limit on it, because it's deteriorating."
McClarnon says the latest report — which was also done by Shuck Britson — shows the bridge is at the end of its life.
"The concrete and steel deterioration has continued to advance on the bridge, and they estimate the bridge to have 1-2 years of service life remaining," said McClarnon. "It is pretty much at the end of its useful life. The original construction date of the bridge was unknown, but the Iowa DOT shows a date of 1900 and a reconstruction date of 1991."
In terms of a possible replacement for the structure, McClarnon says he favors replacing the bridge with a box culvert.
"Personally, I would rather see a box culvert there than a bridge," said McClarnon. "It's a lot less maintenance over time and actually they are a little cheaper than a bridge. What they said they needed to do before they could recommend that they would need to do a hydraulic study to look at the flow that comes through there and a field survey."
McClarnon says the study will present the city with several options, as well as possible grant funding options for the project.
"They do the field survey and the hydraulic analysis and then bridge type evaluation," said McClarnon. "They would look at several different options and they give us some idea of what they would recommend."
McClarnon says he estimates a box culvert to cost around $200,000 to complete. In other business, the council approved a request from Mitch Holmes to keep chickens in city limits at 1100 North 12th Street with the stipulation that the council can revoke the permission at any time. The council additionally approved a pay request to Omni Engineering for nearly $982,000 for street improvement work and to Building Crafts, Inc. for nearly $142,000 for work on the city’s new wastewater treatment facility.