(Clarinda) -- A major road repair project in Clarinda has reached the finish line.
During its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council approved the final pay request to Omni Engineering for roughly $19,828 for the 16th Street or Glenn Miller Avenue Improvements project. Plans included repairs and asphalt overlay along the southern portion of the road from Main Street to the Highway 2/71 bypass. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News that crews recently completed the final phase of the repairs.
"They did come and finish up the final grating and seating last week and they've got the whole project now done," said McClarnon. "It was a great project that started last year, and we got 16th Street, or Glenn Miller Avenue, very smooth now and it's a very nice street to drive on. We, actually the year before that, paid to have some places patched that needed it so the overlay was the last part of that project."
While he is pleased with the end product, McClarnon says there were a few bumps along the way resulting in some delays, including when one section of the asphalt was laid down in the rain, which he adds is typically frowned upon in the industry.
"We actually made them tear that back out and redo it so that was a bit of a snafu and then the company that comes to paint the lines, I know they were having very high turnover, and they weren't able to get here in a timely manner," he said. "So, they went over the amount of days for the project and we ended up penalizing them for that and that total amounted to $25,000."
But, despite the setbacks, McClarnon says the project ultimately came in nearly $30,000 under the initial bid from Omni Engineering.
"The total price tag of the project was $865,852.66 and the original contract price was just shy of $900,000," McClarnon explained. "It's always nice when you come in under budget on a project and have a great final product."
Additionally, McClarnon was pleased to see that throughout the entirety of the project, the Street was able to remain open to traffic.