(Clarinda) -- The city of Clarinda has taken the first steps in finalizing the new precincts for the city after reviewing 2020 Census data.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council held a public hearing and approved the first reading of the city's ordinance updating the city's two precincts. While all city council members are at-large positions, city manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News, Clarinda exceeds the population requiring towns to follow the re-precinct process.
"Because we're over 3,500 in population, we are still required to do re-precincting, which obviously we did this with the last Census," McClarnon said. "Basically what we do with the re-precincting, we have a plus or minus 10% on trying to get it as even as possible."
In terms of the boundary between the two districts, McClarnon says he did make some tweaks from the previous map, but overall, there were few changes in the new map.
"The last map that we had showed the basically the biggest cutoff was State Street, going from 16th Street, clear to the eastern city limits," McClarnon said. "This particular one, we had to move a block south, so the majority of the line goes from 16th Street all the way down to 4th Street, on Lincoln Street now. So we just moved it a block south for about seven blocks."
McClarnon says the state then tasks the city to balance the population between two precincts as evenly as possible with a 10% differential granted by the state. Based on 2020 Census data, Clarinda's population sits at 5,369.
"So if you divide that in half it's 2,684.5," McClarnon said. "It just so happened that our district one, which is our north precinct, came out to 2,685, so then our district two, which is our south precinct, 2,684. You really can't divide it much better then that."
However, tonight was just the public hearing and first ordinance. McClarnon says there are second and third readings currently being held up by the State Legislature rejecting the state's first set of redistricting maps.
"I planned on going even a step further and maybe going ahead and finishing the process, but I did learn last week that I have to wait until the state of Iowa finishes with their final map before we can actually finish ours," McClarnon said. "Honestly, to get the public hearing out the way, and the first reading of the ordinance went very smooth, so when the state of Iowa does finally approve their final map, we can go ahead and proceed pretty quickly after that."
Governor Kim Reynolds called a special session set for Thursday, where the State Legislature will discuss and potentially approve the second set of maps recently released by the Legislative Services Agency.
In other business, the council approved the Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Financial Report, approved pay application no. 20 for $372,469 to Building Crafts, Inc for Clarinda Wastewater Treatment Facility, and held a Capital Projects Planning Workshop.