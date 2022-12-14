(Clarinda) – Clarinda city officials have approved the first reading of an ordinance that would require leashes on animals not on private property.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment dealing with at-large animals in town. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the amendment clarifies language and would require animals to be on a leash when not on the owner’s premises.
"We have had -- and (Police Chief) Keith (Brothers) can verify this -- some dog bites here lately that have been more on the serious side," said McClarnon. "One thing we have realized is that when we define what 'at-large' means, we don't have anything that says they have to be on a leash or a rope or a chain or anything like that."
McClarnon says under the amendment, pet owners would have to have control of their animal with either a leash or something similar.
"This would actually then add on that not only does at-large mean it's off the premises, but it also means that it's not tied securely by a rope or a chain or on a leash," said McClarnon. "We're basically adding some wording that makes it a true leash law."
Under the proposed amendment, pet owners would still be able to let pets out without a leash if they remain on the premises. Police Chief Keith Brothers says owners would still be liable for the animal if it leaves the property or if an electrical fence system were to fail.
"If your electrical system fails and your dog bolts from your property and goes out into the street and bites someone walking or jogging by you are going to be in violation of the ordinance," said Brothers.
If adopted, Brothers says violators of the ordinance would be subject to a municipal infraction.
"For the first offense, it's a municipal infraction and I believe it's going to run you around $215," said Brothers. "You're liable for the municipal fine, which is $125, and then the court costs now for filing are $90."
Following the passage of the first reading, the amendment will require at least one more reading in its current form before being adopted. In other business, the council approved Snyder & Associates as the city’s airport consultant and approved a five-year capital improvement plan for the airport. The council also approved a tax abatement on development within the urban revitalization district for a property at 911 South 17th Street.