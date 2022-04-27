Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.