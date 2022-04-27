(Clarinda) — Clarinda’s City Council has given initial approval to lower the speed limit on a stretch of 16th Street.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the council voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an ordinance amendment to lower the speed limit on 16th Street from Laperla Street to Logan Street from its current 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour. The move comes after a similar proposal to lower the speed limit on 16th Street and East Washington Street failed earlier this month after council members expressed interest in just making the change on 16th Street. At the council’s April 15th meeting, City Manager Gary McClarnon said feedback he had received indicated a lower speed limit was badly needed on 16th.
"I think it should be done either way on South 16th Street, just because of the school crossing and it's mostly residential down in that area," said McClarnon. "To me, I think that's one that we probably need to go ahead and proceed with either way."
The proposal will come before the council for a second reading at its next meeting May 11th. It would need to pass a third reading or the council has the option of waiving the third reading and enacting the new speed limit at that time. In other business, the council approved a contract and bonds for improvements to Glenn Miller Avenue from Main Street to the bypass. In February, McClarnon told KMA News the repairs will be completed by Omni Engineering and will cost the city nearly $900,000.
"It's quite a long length," said McClarnon. "But, you know, it's going to be nice to have the street repaired and the asphalt overlay, so it's a lot smoother ride going down there. Two years ago, we did a patching project, where we patched a lot of bad places on the street. The asphalt overlay is something we did want to do."
McClarnon says the start date for construction is still to be determined, depending on the contractor’s schedule.