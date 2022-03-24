(Clarinda) — The speed limit on two roads in Clarinda could soon be going down.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment pertaining to speed limits in town. Under the amendment, the speed limits on 16th Street from Laperla Street to Logan Street and on East Washington Street from 1st to 12th streets would be decreased from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the lower speed limit would mean increased safety along those two roads.
"I think for safety purposes, it would be a good idea to do it on both stretches," said McClarnon. "Obviously, there is a school crossing zone on the south side of South 16th Street. Also, if we end up doing the road reconfiguration, it would make sense because you'll be adding bike lanes for that. Really for overall safety, the majority of that is residential down through there."
McClarnon says East Washington also has kids crossing it often.
"It's mostly residential, but you've also got the Lied Center, which we have kids that cross the street there to go to the Lied Center and to go home," said McClarnon. "Also, with the addition of the rec trail coming up probably in about a year. That also makes it safer if people are driving slower. So to me, it would make sense to do both of these at the same time."
The ordinance amendment still needs to pass two more readings before it would be adopted.