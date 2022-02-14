(Clarinda) -- Clarinda residents will likely see an increase in water and sewer rates over the next three years.
Meeting in regular session last week, the Clarinda City Council unanimously approved the first reading of ordinances amending and increasing the city's water and sewer rates. City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News the proposed increase comes as both the city's water and sewer plants funding have come from State Revolving Fund loans. McClarnon says this requires the city to return a profit of at least 10% of the payments made to the state. This includes an average of $420,000 annually for the city's water plant.
"So what that means then is we have to show a $42,000 profit in order to meet the rules that the state has put for us for profitability because we have a State Revolving Loan Fund," McClarnon explained. "In the sewer, because our sewer plant is going to end up being around $15.4 million total, the debt payments on it are going to be right around $900,000 a year. So that means we have to maintain a profit of $90,000."
Even though the new sewer plant isn't operational yet, McClarnon adds the city will still need to make the first payment in the upcoming 2023 fiscal year.
Between the two payments, McClarnon says right now, the city would be about $200,000 short. After some number crunching, McClarnon says he has proposed an average increase of 7% for both rates, effective July 1st, 2022.
"When you sit down and look at the averages, it's approximately $5.50 to $6.50 a month increase," McClarnon said. "So, that's going to get us according to my projections, very close to where we need to be."
However, McClarnon says the city hopes to balance out the increase by lowering the city's tax levy by $0.50 from $17.00 per thousand dollars valuation to $16.50 per thousand dollars valuation.
"So by doing that, each household for a $100,000 house will see a saving of $5.50 per month," McClarnon said. "So when you sit down and look at the numbers, they'll see a little bit less in city property taxes, but will have a little bit of an increase for the water and sewer, so it really just averages out."
McClarnon has also projected a 3% increase effective July 1st, 2023, and a 2% increase for 2024.
"the total over the three years, a minimum user would see about a $7.77 increase, and like I said that's over a three-year period of time," McClarnon said. "4,000-gallon usage, which is going to catch the majority of our users, would be about $11.77 increase."
The second reading of the two ordinances will be on the council's next regular meeting on Wednesday, February 23rd, at 5:00 p.m.