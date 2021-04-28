(Clarinda) — After a year of cancelled and modified events, the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce is planning a full slate of community events in 2021.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council approved the chamber’s request for a number of events throughout the calendar year. Chamber Executive Director Elaine Farwell says several traditional events are back on the chamber’s calendar.
"The Clarinda Chamber is super excited to be having all of our events this year," said Farwell. "In your packet, you have received our requests for the 7th annual Cruzin' Clarinda event scheduled for Saturday, June 5th. We have the Back-to-School Bash on Tuesday, August 24th, Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree on October 2nd, the craft carnival October 16th and then the Kiwanis Lighted Christmas Parade on Friday, November 26th."
The first event back on the calendar is the 7th annual Cruzin’ Clarinda, which brings classic car enthusiasts from the area for a free car show, followed by a parade. Chairperson Mike Williams says he was pleased many of the event’s organizers are back to help after last year’s event was cancelled.
"My biggest concern going into this year was that we had a year off," said Williams. "I wondered if I would get the same people back. I would say half of the people that are on our committee have been with us since day one. So, if you had to start all over with a lapse in time, you don't know if you're going to get them all back, but we got them all back."
Williams says Clarinda’s car show stands out because it remains free, thanks to donations from local businesses.
"I know from other car clubs, because I talk to them, we're not very popular with them, because they don't know how we can run a free car show and have a parade at the same time," said Williams. "That's because of the businesses we have in Clarinda. It's not just a chamber thing, it's the whole ball of wax. We take pride in representing the town the way it should be."
In other business, the council appointed Renee Riedel to the Planning and Zoning Commission, approved a pay request to Building Crafts, Inc. for work on the wastewater treatment facility and approved a pay request and change order to Omni Engineering for work on the city’s street improvement project. The council additionally approved a pay request to Fox International Inc. for snow removal equipment at the airport and approved the city’s grant application to the FAA.