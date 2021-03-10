Clarinda City Hall
Photo by Brent Barnett/KMA

(Clarinda) — Clarinda city officials have given final approval to the city’s budget for the next fiscal year.

Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council held a public hearing and unanimously approved the city’s budget for fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1st. For the fourth year in a row, the city’s levy rate will hold at $17.00 per thousand dollars valuation, according to City Manager Gary McClarnon.

"The general fund balance with what we're projecting will be just shy of $444,000," said McClarnon.  "That is a 16.8% reserve.  The auditors highly recommend between 10% and 25%, so we're pretty much right in the middle with that."

Because valuations in the community have increased, the city will see an increase in revenue from property taxes of around $44,000.

"Everything flowed very well this year, I thought, with the budget," said McClarnon.  "The valuations with the rollback going up went up slightly.  Honestly, I didn't really see any big issues with it.  I'd recommend approval."

In other business, the council approved a resolution meeting a bidletting date of April 13th and a public hearing on April 14th for an improvement project at Clarinda Municipal Airport.

