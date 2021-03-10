(Clarinda) — Clarinda city officials have given final approval to the city’s budget for the next fiscal year.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council held a public hearing and unanimously approved the city’s budget for fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1st. For the fourth year in a row, the city’s levy rate will hold at $17.00 per thousand dollars valuation, according to City Manager Gary McClarnon.
"The general fund balance with what we're projecting will be just shy of $444,000," said McClarnon. "That is a 16.8% reserve. The auditors highly recommend between 10% and 25%, so we're pretty much right in the middle with that."
Because valuations in the community have increased, the city will see an increase in revenue from property taxes of around $44,000.
"Everything flowed very well this year, I thought, with the budget," said McClarnon. "The valuations with the rollback going up went up slightly. Honestly, I didn't really see any big issues with it. I'd recommend approval."
In other business, the council approved a resolution meeting a bidletting date of April 13th and a public hearing on April 14th for an improvement project at Clarinda Municipal Airport.