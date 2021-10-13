(Clarinda) — An effort by two Clarinda youths to block off a busy street for trick-or-treaters on Halloween has been approved by the Clarinda City Council.
By a 3-1 vote Wednesday night, the council approved a request to block off West Willow Street from 16th Street to the end of the boulevard passed 18th Street from 5-8 p.m. on October 31st. The request was brought to the council by Makenzie Kane and Keegan Chambers, who presented the council with a petition from residents in the area. Kane says that particular stretch of road is busy on Halloween.
"Because our street is really busy on Halloween, there are a lot of people walking on the street," said Kane. "There are also a lot of cars. So, we think we should block off our street for Halloween."
Other residents of the street in attendance at the meeting said that they routinely have 350 children on Halloween. Chambers says the congestion in the area is dangerous.
"People can hit and it gets very crowded," said Chambers. "It's dangerous if kids or people aren't looking where they're going. We have witnessed people speeding down our road and many, many buses driving through."
Councilman Craig Hill cast the lone dissenting vote. He says he applauds the efforts, but is worried the city is setting a bad precedent by closing roads for Halloween.
"I believe we're setting maybe a dangerous precedent," said Hill. "Your street is unique to the city of Clarinda, I understand that. But, what comes down in the future when we have individuals wanting us to close down their street because of the same issue? It is a safety concern, I understand and I appreciate that, but as adults we need to take care of our children and make sure they are safe. Just as you, as trick-or-treaters need to make sure you're safe when you're out doing your trick-or-treating."
Barricades for the closure will be provided by the city, but will be setup and torn down by residents. In other business, the council approved a change order for nearly $22,000 for work on the wastewater treatment facility, approved a change order for work on the airport runway and approved an engineering agreement for an asphalt overlay project on Glenn Miller Avenue.