(Clarinda) -- Two area cities are teaming up on upcoming street improvement projects.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council approved a resolution authorizing bids for summer street improvement projects and approved bidding the project jointly with Red Oak. City Manager Gary McClarnon says by bidding the project together, the two cities hope to save some costs.
"They are looking at doing approximately $750,000 worth of street projects and ours will be just over $1 million," said McClarnon. "What we're doing by partnering is we are trying to see if we can get better rates by doing that. Our best hope is that there will be enough business that they'll just bring that asphalt plant down here."
In addition to bidding the project with Red Oak, McClarnon says the cities are hoping to leverage work being done by the Iowa Department of Transportation to facilitate a more attractive bid.
"These dates actually changed because we found out that the DOT is planning on doing some overlays in this area too," said McClarnon. "We changed the date so now our date of letting is Tuesday, February 23rd. The DOT letting is actually the week before that. So, what we're hoping is whoever gets that bid for the state job turns around and bids on this too."
While the projects are combined under one bidletting, McClarnon says contractors will bid each city's project separately.
"Red Oak will be division I, Clarinda will be division II," said McClarnon. "The contractors will bid each division separately, but they'll be able to combine some things like the insurance costs and they should be able to get a break on mobilization. We're going to try it this time to see how it goes. As you'll see too, the approval of this particular resolution is also contingent on the city of Red Oak's approval, which they will approve theirs on February 1st."
During a meeting this fall, Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright expressed his desire to tackle a joint project.
“I wanted to try this for years—we’ll see if this works, or not,” said Wright. “But, we’re going to look at, anyway, the possibility of bidding our projects together, to see if we can increase the quantities, a little bit, and see if we can make it happen where it could help our bid quantities and bid pricing. If it gets to be enough tonnage, they could bring in an (asphalt) plant to do that.”
In other business Wednesday, the Clarinda Council set a public hearing for its next meeting on a proposal to enter into a general obligation corporate purpose and refunding loan agreement and to borrow up to $2 million.