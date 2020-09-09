(Clarinda) — Clarinda’s City Council has given approval for two upcoming parades in the community.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the council heard proposals for two upcoming events in town. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers spoke on behalf of the Clarinda Student Council, who is currently planning a Homecoming parade for September 25th.
"Ultimately, the student council decided last week -- in consultation with the administration at the school district -- that they felt as though the parades you typically have with Homecoming would be socially irresponsible," said Brothers. "They came up with a new format."
School officials have decided to forego the traditional parade and floats associated with Homecoming and instead opt for a golf cart parade through the square.
"They would have the court, the candidates, the Grand Marshals, football captains and football coaches have a police escort from the high school down Main Street, one or two loops around the square and then we would take them back to the high school," said Brothers.
The parade will take place at 11 a.m. and students will not be dismissed from school, other than those participating in the parade. Typically, Brothers grants permits to hold parades, but he says given the current circumstances, he was seeking council approval.
"In normal times, I would just -- under Clarinda City Code of Ordinances and Ordinance 60.8 -- issue the parade permit," said Brothers. "But, given the pandemic, I thought it was best to bring parade permits before the city council and make sure they were okay with the plans of the parades and if they had any questions."
Following a brief discussion, the council unanimously approved the parade. School officials would still have final say over holding the parade if cases spike prior to the date. In other parade-related business, George Crawford presented on behalf of the group Southwest Iowa for Freedom. The group asked the council to hold a motor vehicle and motorcycle parade on October 10th at 3 p.m.
"Our exact route we haven't pinned it down with the chief," said Crawford. "We had a short meeting and thought about if we could line up at the intersection of 12th Street and Washington up 12th Street. Then perhaps go around the north and west side of the square and because Clarinda has a boulevard, go around the boulevard if we have enough people, then come back to one side of the square and at that point release people if they wanted to go around the bypass they could, not in any organized parade thing."
Originally listed on the agenda as the “Clarinda Trump Parade,” the event will officially be called the Southwest Iowa for Freedom parade. Brothers asked the group to return to him with a definitive route and an estimate of crowd size so he can plan law enforcement accordingly.
"Obviously, I always have to think in terms of law enforcement," said Brothers. "We have to be somewhat prepared for counter-protestors."
Following a discussion, the council approved the parade contingent upon a route being approved by Brothers at a later date. In other business, the council appointed Carl Brunner to the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department, Eric Richardson to the Board of Adjustment and re-appointed Nancy Rahn to the Tree Board.