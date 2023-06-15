(Clarinda) – Clarinda city officials have approved an outdoor event at a local bar.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council unanimously approved the partial closure of a portion of North 16th Street in front of MJ’s Comeback for a street dance and mechanical bull riding event on July 1st. Plans originally called for blocking off the entire street, but bar owner Matt Degase says he met with Mayor Craig Hill and formed a compromise to only block off the sidewalk and parking portion of the road.
"We're going to put a five-foot security fence around the perimeter," said Degase. "I've only got it here going out 28 feet from the building, which is right before 16th Street starts, it's in the parking area. That's all we're asking to block off right now. We know there's some issues with law enforcement and manning it, so I know a couple that could step up and do some off-duty security for us to check IDs and stuff like that."
Hill says he sought the compromise because he does not favor shutting down public streets for events at private businesses.
"I have a real hard time closing down streets or sidewalks or public entities with a non-civic event," said Hill. "But this is a compromise if you guys are willing to accept. I've always been under the impression that it's a public space and all public spaces should be used by the public at all times. That's why they're paid for and that's why they're maintained, but in the past I've been outvoted before too."
On the day of the event, event staff will begin setting up at 7 p.m. and have things cleaned up by 2 a.m. In addition to safety fencing, Degase says they will place cars at either end of the closed area to help alert drivers to the area. Police Chief Keith Brothers says he is hesitant to have bar patrons that close to moving traffic.
"I have concerns regarding your margin of error there, which is a pretty slim margin of error," said Brothers. "If you're going to allow the event, safety is my first and foremost concern obviously, they need a bigger buffer zone."
Councilman Jeff McCall voiced support for the event, saying the council has closed public areas on numerous occasions for events.
"We close streets for other things," said McCall. "We do it for the chamber dance. We close it for the wedding venue here at Bruner's. I mean, we do it all the time."
Following discussion, the council voted to approve the closure plan and approved a temporary outdoor Class C alcohol license for the business.