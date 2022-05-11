(Clarinda) — Clarinda city employees will be getting a pay bump starting July 1st.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council approved a handful of changes to the employee handbook. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the changes come from recommendations made by the employee benefit committee.
"We did budget for a $1.00 per hour increase in full-time employees and $0.50 per hour for permanent part-time and 3.75% for salaried," said McClarnon. "That does amount to an average of 4.3% increase."
The changes also include the addition of Veteran’s Day as a city holiday and maintaining the employee health insurance contribution at 12%. Like other industries, McClarnon says the city is struggling to stay fully-staffed.
"Obviously, right now it's very difficult to hire good qualified people," said McClarnon. "Right now, we've got a police officer opening, we have a full-time public works opening of which we've had zero applicants on, we are short of lifeguards right now and the pool is going to be closed every Sunday in May because we don't have enough lifeguards, we're having trouble finding people to mow at the cemetery and at the airport both. We're struggling also with getting employees hired."
Mayor Craig Hill says the increases in pay are fair, but says the benefits package the city offers should be the selling point to attracting new hires.
"A lot of the younger people look at the dollar amount right now and that's the only thing they see," said Hill. "We need to convince them that long-term is what they need to also be aware of with the IPERS, the insurance and so forth. What we give them is money in their pocket in the long run."
In other business, the council approved the second reading of an ordinance amendment lowering the speed limit on South 16th Street from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour. The amendment needs to pass one more reading before being adopted.