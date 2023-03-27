(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials backed a payment to a downtown apartment project.
During its latest meeting, the Clarinda City Council approved paying an invoice to Fine and Sons Home Builders for $78,600 for a downtown housing grant. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the payment is financing the Clarinda Chamber and Commerce's development of two apartments on the second floor of the their offices at 115 East Main Street. McClarnon says this is also the second invoice payment made by the city.
"With the payment of this invoice, then we will be 60% complete on that so then I can at least request reimbursement from the state for the grant that was received for this," said McClarnon. "Once this is paid, we can go ahead and do the paperwork to get reimbursed for the first 60% of the project."
The city approved a similar pay request of $80,000 back in November. The Chamber received a $200,000 Iowa Economic Development Authority Downtown Housing Grant for the project, including developing two 1,300-square-foot apartment units.
Mayor Craig Hill says he recently visited the eventual apartments and is pleased with the progress that has been made.
"I have personally been up to the apartments and looked at it and everything seems to be in order and they are progressing," said Hill. "So, I didn't see anything that would be out of the ordinary."
In other business, the council approved a resolution on a revised budget certification for fiscal year 2024. McClarnon says the revised budget was needed after the Iowa Legislature approved a bill adjusting property tax rollback numbers. But, he adds, the council won't have to re-publish the tax rate since they left it at $16.75 per thousand dollars valuation.
"We do not have to have another public hearing because we did not actually change the levy rate and the tax dollars is actually lower than what we had in the public hearing," McClarnon explained. "So the public hearing didn't have to happen again, but you do have to approve the final budget via resolution so I can complete my process with the state."
As a result of the reduction in funds, McClarnon says the city removed a mezzanine project initially slated for the Clarinda Lied Center in the fiscal '24 budget.