(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials have backed a pair of property tax abatements for developing properties in town.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council approved tax abatements for improvements at 101-109 North 14th Street and 304-314 North 21st Streets for Joseph and Emily Akers. Both properties are included in the city-wide urban revitalization district. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News the property tax abatement is one of the tools the city uses to promote economic development and either improve their property or construct new buildings.
"We have a system set up so that the first $150,000 of valuation is exempt from property taxes," McClarnon explained. "There are two options, you can either take the two-year full exemption, which means you pay no taxes on the improvement, or there's the five-year graduated rate, which starts out at 80% and eventually gets down to 20% over five years. Both options are good options."
McClarnon adds that the Akers requested the graduated option for both properties. He says the North 14th Street property included a new laundromat.
"With the laundromat they also expanded it where they have their office their and an apartment as well," he said. "This facility is actually already completed and operational so they requested the tax abatement."
Meanwhile, on North 21st Street, McClarnon says the couple is in the early stages of building a new duplex to help increase the city's housing stock. Like many communities in southwest Iowa, McClarnon says the city always looks for additional housing opportunities.
"Right now, obviously the housing market is tight and we could still use some more houses and more what I'd consider 'affordable-type housing' for people," said McClarnon. "But, right now it's a pretty tight market for us."
In other community betterment news, the council also heard from Clarinda Lied Public Library Director Andrew Hoppmann. Hoppmann says most of the landscaping efforts outside the library have been completed, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for early next month.
"So on Thursday, August 10 at 10 a.m., we'll be doing a ribbon cutting with the chamber for the outdoor landscaping updates and everything," said Hoppmann. "There's still more concrete work to do, but the majority of the cool stuff, nice plants, and everything are done."
The council also approved several board re-appointments including Beth Rarick to the Library Board of Trustees, Mary Grebert to the Clarinda Low Rent Housing Board, Pam Herzberg to the Board of Adjustments, and Charly Stevens, Carson Riedel, and Stephanie Bernal all to the Tree Board.