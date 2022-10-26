(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials have authorized the selling of city-owned properties in hopes of spurring economic development.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council held a public hearing and, by a 3-0 vote, approved a resolution authorizing the sale of three city-owned properties to the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation for $22,000. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News the sale includes 600 and 608 East Lincoln Street and 107 South 11th Street.
"(CEDC) is working very hard on housing right now, and trying to get housing going in Clarinda," said McClarnon. "We've done this in the past where we've taken vacant properties that we have, or we've bought vacant properties and tore the houses down, or sheds, or whatever was on there."
McClarnon says the city had previously torn down houses on the Lincoln Street properties shortly following their purchase -- which he says are ideal locations for new housing. He adds the resolution is the final step following state law allowing the city to donate or transfer the property.
"We gave them $22,000 the last meeting as an economic development grant," McClarnon explained. "So, they have those funds and then they'll turn around and pay us for these properties. You're accomplishing the same thing as giving them away but this is the legal way through the state of Iowa to accomplish that."
Additionally, the council held a public hearing and, by a 3-0 vote, approved a resolution for the vacation and conveyance of an alley north of the city's fire station. During the meeting, McClarnon said the alley borders property and a garage owned by Jeff Williams.
"We're wanting to build a building to house a backup generator," said McClarnon. "What this will do is, we'll still leave the each portion of the alley open so the person with the garage there will have access. Once that garage is no longer usable we'll go ahead and close the whole alley."
McClarnon says crews have already begun work on the structure that will house the fire station's backup generator. He adds he received no written or oral comments regarding the property transfer or the vacation and conveyance of the alley.
In other business, the council approved a pay application for $93,490.34 to Building Crafts, Inc. for the new wastewater treatment facility, the appointment of Tyler McKinnon to the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department, and the publication of the Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Financial Report.