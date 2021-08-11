(Clarinda) — The city of Clarinda is taking advantage of a state program to improve water quality in the community.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council approved a task order with Fox Engineering for a sponsored water improvement project. Fox Engineering Project Manager Steve Soupir says the project will use around $1.2 million in funding through a program related to the city’s new wastewater treatment facility.
"Several years ago back when the wastewater plant started, there is a program called the Clean Water SRF program where you get your loan from the wastewater plant," said Soupir. "You can apply some of those funds that you're spending on the wastewater plant loan and reduce the loan interest and you get some of that money back to spend on a water quality project."
With the excess funding, Soupir says the city will be able to upgrade groundwater quality in the downtown area.
"We're looking at doing an alley project right behind the building here between Main and Washington and then on the other side of the square at that alley at the same time," said Soupir. "That project is going to include pavers that are very common. They are used quite frequently in a lot of cities. They will collect water into the ground and that helps provide water quality."
The project will not cost the city any extra money and will use funds through the State Revolving Fund. In other business related to the city’s new wastewater treatment facility, the council approved an amendment to its agreement with Fox Engineering for resident project representative services. Fox President Steve Troyer says the agreement covers having an engineer on-site during critical periods of construction to prevent larger issues.
"We estimated an amount in our original agreement that it would take to do those services," said Troyer. "Those services can vary quite a bit depending on the contractor, the length of the project and things of that nature. We are up against our estimate right now and there's quite a bit more work to be done for the contractor. In order to provide those services for the rest of the project, we're coming back and showing a little bit more cost for completing this work."
As part of the amendment, Fox has asked the city for an additional $60,000 allowance, however, the city will only pay for hours that are billed. The city also agreed to pay Fox an additional $10,100 for development of a Spill Prevention, Control and Countermeasure plan that is required by the EPA to store fuel on-site at the new facility.