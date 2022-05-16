(Clarinda) — The Clarinda City Council has changed the zoning for two pieces of property in the community.
Meeting in regular session last week, the council approved the first reading for two changes to the city’s zoning map at the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the first piece of property is at 1015 East Stuart Street and would change it from residential to heavy industrial.
"We were approached by a member of the Fair Board," said McClarnon. "They wanted to add-on to one of the buildings on the fairgrounds, and they wanted to come clear out to the property line. Well, we got to looking at it and I honestly was surprised that it was zoned residential down there. That should have been changed years ago, but legally we can't let them do that until we re-zone it."
The other change involves a parking lot at 300 East Main Street, which is currently zoned for multi-residential. McClarnon says a zoning change could help bring a new business to the area.
"We have had some interest in a potential commercial business building on that site," said McClarnon. "In order to do that and in order for them to proceed, we would need to re-zone that to commercial."
McClarnon says changing the zoning makes sense regardless of the deal that could happen.
"Even if this deal would fall through, I still feel like it's a good thing to do," said McClarnon. "It does open it up for another business that could potentially go in there. I don't really see anybody ever tearing out that concrete and putting a house there, so I think a commercial zoning would actually attract a business there."
Following approval of the first readings, the changes will be back on the council’s agenda at their next meeting.