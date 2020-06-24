(Clarinda) — The Clarinda City Council gave its blessing Wednesday night for a loan and/or grant application by Clarinda Regional Health Center.
Meeting in regular session, the council approved a resolution that authorizes CRHC and its Board of Trustees to seek funds from the USDA for improvements. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the hospital requires council approval to apply for the program.
"The hospital is wanting to do quite a few major renovations out at the hospital and actually some additions to buildings," said McClarnon. "In order to do that -- since they are a municipal hospital -- they did have to have a resolution approved by the city council."
With the backing of the council, McClarnon says CRHC officials can now move forward with potential funding streams for projects.
"Basically, the resolution gives the hospital permission to go ahead and apply for a loan and/or grant," said McClarnon. "It also authorizes the Board of Trustees to sign all the application documents relating to the loan and the grant."
Additionally, the council granted to the Chamber of Commerce to place two speakers downtown following a presentation from Chamber Executive Director Elaine Farwell.
"She was seeking permission to place two black speakers and transmitters on light poles in the Clarinda downtown area," said McClarnon. "She did provide some pictures and stuff with it, as well. Basically, it's a wireless speaker system that would be controlled from the Chamber office. It would have a wireless connection."
In other business, the council approved a slight pay increase for McClarnon following a closed session.
"Since the position I'm in is city manager and city clerk/treasurer, the council went ahead and approved a 1.5% increase in pay for the city manager portion of the job and an additional 1.5% per year increase for the clerk/treasurer duties," said McClarnon.
The council also approved a pay request for nearly $254,000 to Building Crafts, Inc. for dirt work associated with the city’s wastewater treatment facility project. The council additionally re-appointed Mary Grebert to the Low Rent Housing Board of Commissioners and appointed Tara Keller and Ed Geeding to the Library Board of Trustees effective July 1st.